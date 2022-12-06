Facebook parent company Meta threatened it might take all news content off its U.S. platforms -- in what would be a major blow for journalism outlets grappling with a difficult media market -- if Congress moves ahead with a proposal that gives publications greater leverage to negotiate compensation from tech platforms distributing their content.

The proposal, which lawmakers originally floated as a stand-alone bill and now are reportedly considering as part of a must-pass annual defense bill, would allow news outlets to collectively bargain with tech giants that distribute their content, including Google and Meta, giving them greater leverage to negotiate favorable commercial terms.