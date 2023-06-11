Meta

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg testifies remotely before the House Judiciary Committee, seen via YouTube on a laptop in Washington, D.C., in 2020.

 Carolyn Van Houten/Washington Post

SAN FRANCISCO — Nearly two months after Meta slashed thousands of jobs on the company’s technical teams, workers are still grappling with the consequences.

Employees who support the Facebook core app on everything from groups to messaging have spent weeks divvying up the responsibilities their departed colleagues left behind, according to four current and former employees who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters. Many remaining employees are getting used to new managers, learning completely new roles and — in some cases — just trying to figure out what’s going on.

The Washington Post’s Gerrit De Vynck contributed to this report.