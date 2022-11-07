Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg speaks during the virtual Facebook Connect event at which the company announced its rebranding as Meta, in New York, on Oct. 28, 2021.

 Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

Facebook’s parent is poised to begin large-scale layoffs this week after months of warnings from executives that cutbacks were coming, according to a person familiar with the matter.

More than a month ago, Meta had said it would stop making new offers to job candidates, sourcing candidates and approving internal transfers while the company reevaluated how best to prioritize its staffing resources, according to a memo posted to the company’s internal message board and viewed by The Washington Post.