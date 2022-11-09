Headquarters of Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc in Mountain View

Morning commute traffic streams past the Meta sign outside the headquarters of Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc. in Mountain View, California.

 PETER DASILVA/REUTERS

Facebook parent company Meta plans to cut more than 11,000 jobs, or 13 percent of its workforce, as it seeks to scale back expenses and transform its business in a more competitive digital advertising market.

The social media giant also will cut discretionary spending and extend its hiring freeze through March in a bid to become "leaner and more efficient," Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a Wednesday statement.

The Washington Post's Will Oremus contributed to this report.