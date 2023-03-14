FILE PHOTO: Zuckerberg sits for audience questions in an onstage interview for the Atlantic Magazine in Washington

FILE PHOTO: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg sits for audience questions in an onstage interview for the Atlantic Magazine in Washington, September 18, 2013.  

 Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Facebook parent company Meta plans to lay off 10,000 workers starting Wednesday, part of a months-long downsizing and restructuring effort to remake the social media giant in an increasingly crowded social media market.

In a Tuesday Facebook post, Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said he had made the "difficult decision" to reduce the size of the recruiting team, whose members will be notified Wednesday if they are impacted. The cuts this week will be followed by cuts and a reorganization of technical workers in April and supporting business roles in May, Zuckerberg said, confirming a Monday Washington Post report. The company also plans to close around 5,000 additional open roles that it hasn't filled yet, according to Zuckerberg.