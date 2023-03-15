Illustration shows Facebook logo

A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed Facebook logo in this illustration taken Feb. 21, 2023. 

 DADO RUVIC/Illustration/File Photo

Meta on Wednesday began handing out the first of 10,000 pink slips it plans to give employees over the next few months, marking continued turmoil at the social media giant as it battles business woes.

Laid-off workers, who were concentrated on the company's recruiting teams, began announcing their departures on social media. Meta spokesman Dave Arnold confirmed the company started notifying affected employees.