FILE PHOTO: Meta Platforms Inc's logo is seen on a smartphone in this illustration picture

FILE PHOTO: Meta Platforms Inc's logo is seen on a smartphone in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

 DADO RUVIC

Dozens of advocacy organizations and children's safety experts are calling on Meta Platforms to terminate its plans to allow minors into its new virtual reality world.

Meta is planning to invite teenagers and young adults to join its metaverse app, Horizon Worlds, in the coming months. But the groups and experts that signed the letter, which was sent to Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg on Friday, argue that minors will face harassment and privacy violations on the virtual reality app, which is only in its early stages.