Morning commute traffic streams past the Meta sign outside the headquarters of Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc. in Mountain View, California.

 PETER DASILVA/REUTERS

Dozens of advocacy organizations and children’s safety experts are calling on Meta Platforms to terminate its plans to allow minors into its new virtual reality world.

Meta is planning to invite teenagers and young adults to join its metaverse app, Horizon Worlds, in the coming months. But the groups and experts that signed the letter, which was sent to Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg on Friday, argue that minors will face harassment and privacy violations on the virtual reality app, which is only in its early stages.