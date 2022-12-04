Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg speaks during the virtual Facebook Connect event at which the company announced its rebranding as Meta, in New York, on Oct. 28, 2021.

 Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

Meta is urging policymakers to hold off on creating new rules governing the metaverse.

In a policy paper released Friday, Meta argues that many of the world’s existing laws and regulations will also apply to activity in the metaverse — a catch-all term that refers to an immersive virtual world that doesn’t yet exist in which users could someday work, play games, shop and interact.