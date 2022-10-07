FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is seen in front of displayed Google logo in this illustration

A 3D printed Facebook’s new rebrand logo Meta is seen in front of a displayed Google logo in this illustration taken on Nov. 2, 2021.

 DADO RUVIC/REUTERS/Illustration/File Photo

Facebook parent Meta is warning 1 million users that their login information may have been compromised through malicious apps.

Meta’s researchers found more than 400 malicious Android and Apple iOS apps this year that were designed to steal the personal Facebook login information of its users, the company said Friday in a blog post. Meta spokesperson Gabby Curtis confirmed that Meta is warning 1 million users who may have been affected by the apps.