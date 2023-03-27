Southwest Airlines at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport

Southwest Airlines jets are shown here at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.

 Allegra Boverman/Union Leader

Officials at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport say work will begin on a multi-phase runway reconstruction project on April 1, and it’s no joke.

The project includes the complete rehabilitation of the primary runway, 17-35, and the partial rehabilitation of the crosswind runway, 6-24, and won’t be wrapped up until mid-September.