Officials at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport say work will begin on a multi-phase runway reconstruction project on April 1, and it’s no joke.
The project includes the complete rehabilitation of the primary runway, 17-35, and the partial rehabilitation of the crosswind runway, 6-24, and won’t be wrapped up until mid-September.
Officials promise the airport will remain open and operational throughout the entirety of the work.
“These projects will provide much-needed enhancements to our runways, especially as our primary runway nears the end of its 20-year useful life,” Airport Director Ted Kitchens said in a statement. “However, we recognize that these projects may cause local businesses and neighbors to experience different air traffic patterns during different phases of the projects. We wanted to make sure the community was aware of what and why this was occurring.”
The scheduled work includes milling and paving the keel (i.e., the middle) section of Runway 6-24 and completely resurfacing Runway 17-35.
In addition to asphalt replacement, the in-pavement centerline lights will be replaced as well as the approach lighting system to both Runways 17-35 and 6-24, in an effort to enhance safety and operations.
Airport officials have coordinated with its commercial and cargo airlines to develop a plan that meets all Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and airline-specific safety standards and minimizes disruption to airline schedules.
The $17.3 million project will be completed by Pike Industries of Belmont, and funded through a combination of FAA grants, the state, and Manchester-Boston Regional Airport itself. The FAA is covering 90% of the cost, while the state and airport is covering 5% each.
Regular updates on the project will be provided to the public on MHT social media channels.