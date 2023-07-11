WASHINGTON — A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that Microsoft, maker of the Xbox gaming console, may proceed with its planned acquisition of videogame maker Activision Blizzard for $69 billion, dealing a blow to President Joe Biden’s efforts to prevent corporate consolidation that some argue hurts consumers.

Shortly after the judge’s ruling, Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which had objected to the deal in April, said it was prepared to consider Microsoft’s proposals to resolve antitrust concerns in the UK.