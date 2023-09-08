BIZ-CPT-AI-COPYRIGHT-MSFT-GET

ChatGPT is a conversational artificial intelligence software application developed by OpenAI.

 Lionel Bonaventure/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

Microsoft Corp. says it will defend buyers of its artificial intelligence products from copyright infringement lawsuits, an effort by the software giant to ease concerns customers might have about using its AI “Copilots” to generate content based on existing work.

The Microsoft Copilot Copyright Commitment will protect customers as long as they’ve “used the guardrails and content filters we have built into our products” Hossein Nowbar, general counsel, corporate legal affairs and corporate secretary at Microsoft, said in a blog post Thursday. Microsoft also pledged to pay related fines or settlements and said it has taken steps to ensure its Copilots respect copyright.