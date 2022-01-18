Microsoft Gaming will acquire Activision Blizzard - the embattled video game publisher behind such hit franchises as Call of Duty, Warcraft, Overwatch and Candy Crush - in a $68.7 billion deal, the company said in a blog post Tuesday.
The announcement from Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer comes as Activision Blizzard faces a series of crises: In July, the publisher was sued by California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing; the state agency's suit alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the company. Activision Blizzard also faces a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation, as well as a class-action lawsuit instigated by shareholders and an unfair labor practices complaint filed by workers and the media labor union Communications Workers of America. The publisher's CEO, Bobby Kotick, has faced repeated calls by employees to step down.
"As a company, Microsoft is committed to our journey for inclusion in every aspect of gaming, among both employees and players," wrote Spencer. "We deeply value individual studio cultures. We also believe that creative success and autonomy go hand-in-hand with treating every person with dignity and respect. We hold all teams, and all leaders, to this commitment. We're looking forward to extending our culture of proactive inclusion to the great teams across Activision Blizzard."
In the blog post, Spencer also shared that Game Pass, Microsoft's video game subscription service, had surpassed the mark of 25 million subscribers. In a news release, Microsoft explicitly connected the acquisition to its Game Pass subscription offering, noting that the purchase will set in motion plans to release Activision Blizzard games on the service.