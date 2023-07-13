WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - In late June, one of cybersecurity expert Steven Adair's clients got an alert from Microsoft: one of the client's employees working on human rights issues had their email account compromised. The client wanted to know if Adair could get to the bottom of it.

Adair, who used to work in cyberdefense at the U.S. space agency NASA before setting up his own firm, Volexity, immediately launched an investigation - and hit a brick wall.