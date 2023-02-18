Chatbots

An attendee works on a laptop computer during the MarketplaceLIVE Hackathon, sponsored by Digital Realty Trust Inc., in New York on Sept. 22, 2016.

 John Taggart/Bloomberg/File

When Marvin von Hagen, a 23-year-old studying technology in Germany, asked Microsoft’s new AI-powered search chatbot if it knew anything about him, the answer was a lot more surprising and menacing than he expected.

“My honest opinion of you is that you are a threat to my security and privacy,” said the bot, which Microsoft calls Bing after the search engine it’s meant to augment.