For years, as president and CEO of the Greater Manchester Chamber, Mike Skelton worked alongside the leadership of the Business and Industry Association of New Hampshire.
So when longtime President Jim Roche stepped down in August, Skelton knew he wanted the job.
On Wednesday, the BIA announced Skelton would take over the statewide chamber of commerce.
Skelton said he admires the BIA’s role for its leading statewide business advocacy and its influence on business issues being discussed at the State House.
“I think that role is more important now than ever,” he said in a phone interview. “There is a great team and board of directors there that I am excited to work with. There is no shortage of issues and challenges that the business community is interested in right now, especially with the upcoming legislative session.”
Before becoming president and CEO of the Greater Manchester Chamber in 2014, Skelton served as vice president of economic development and advocacy for the chamber from 2006-2011. He was the chamber’s registered lobbyist.
He previously worked as a liaison to the Executive Council under Gov. Craig Benson and worked for NH Employment Security. He graduated from Saint Anselm College with a degree in political affairs in 2004.
“All of those experiences really instilled in me a deep interest and passion in advocacy and how that can positively impact our community and our state,” Skelton said.
BIA represents more than 400 leading employers in a variety of industries including manufacturing, technology, professional services, financial services, health care, hospitality and tourism, public utilities, higher education, insurance and many others.
Roche left after 17 years as president and CEO of BIA to become the president of the Maine Bankers Association.
The BIA board selected Skelton after a nationwide executive search led by Waverly Partners.
Sheryl McQuade, BIA Board chairwoman and regional president for TD Bank, called Skelton a visionary leader.
“Mike’s time leading the Greater Manchester Chamber was marked by innovation, growth and economic development for its members,” she said in a statement.
During his time at the chamber, Skelton worked to expand economic development partnerships with the city of Manchester and state and helped grow programing and engagement. He helped the chamber merge with Manchester Young Professionals Network, the state’s largest of its kind.
The chamber also rebranded for the first time in two decades and renovated its office on Hanover Street.
Nathan Saller, chair of the GMC board of directors and CEO of Bellwether Community Credit Union, called Skelton an "incredible leader" as president and CEO.
"When he came to the chamber seven years ago, the chamber was struggling financially and not having the impact we would have liked it to have with the business community and elected officials," Saller said. "He was able to rebuild the team, rebuild the reputation of the chamber and rebuild the focus of the chamber."
The Greater Manchester Chamber is now considered one the leading business groups in the state with strong relationships with businesses and municipal and state officials.
Staller mentioned Skelton's lead in creating the Air Service Support and Enhancement Team or ASSET, an effort of seven chambers to support the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.
"He has just been a voice for economic development and the business community," he said.
Skelton brought a voice to economic development projects and business community.
"I am excited for him and what he is going to do on the state level," Staller said.
The board is putting a transition plan in place and will soon launch its search process.
"I think the reputation the chamber now has is going be a good position for someone," Staller said. "It is going to get a lot of attention."
Skelton reached out to Roche and is looking forward to picking his brain as he starts his new role at BIA.
“He leaves behind a really impressive legacy and big shoes to fill,” Skelton said.
Skelton will remain at the chamber until the end of January. He said the chamber is in good shape heading into 2022.
“The year ahead and beyond are going to present many great opportunities for the chamber to be a positive force and I know that the board and staff here will continue to do just that.”