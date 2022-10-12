Drew Matter of Mikros Technologies reacts Wednesday as he learns his company won Product of the Year from the New Hampshire Tech Alliance. Behind him from left are finalists Marcus Newbury of Driver Technologies and David Cist of Geophysical Survey Systems.
From left: Azmat Khan of Skyhawk, Shelly Barnett of Corflex, winner Drew Matter of Mikros Technologies, David Cist of Geophysical Survey Systems, and Marcus Newbury of Driver Technologies. They took part in the New Hampshire Tech Alliance Product of the Year Competition Wednesday in Derry.
Mikros Technologies’ TU3 computer chip tester earned enough votes from virtual viewers and judges to take home this year’s New Hampshire Tech Alliance Product of the Year honors.
The Mikros TU3 is designed to help unlock a global semiconductor supply chain bottleneck by enabling the reliable testing of next-generation processors at extreme temperatures. It is now being deployed by AMD worldwide.
“We’re so glad to be part of all this work for thermal management for the future,” said Drew Matter, vice president of Claremont-based Mikros Technologies. “It’s really an honor to receive this award this year.”
“The T3 addresses a critical issue today,” said Matter. “That in our data driven world, we increasingly rely on more and more powerful computing systems to power our daily lives and the chips that power those systems are made with smaller and smaller transistors, that are packed into tighter and tighter spaces, that emit more and more waste heat as they do their digital work.”
Matter said the chips that are coming out in the next few years are slated to give off 1-2 kilowatts of power in just a few square inches.
“If you’re not an engineer, just know that is a whole lot of heat in a very small space,” Matter said.
The event was streamed live on the New Hampshire Tech Alliance’s YouTube channel, with an in-person watch party and networking event held at Tupelo Music Hall in Derry.
The Product of the Year competition included a live seven-minute pitch for the five finalists and real-time selection of this year’s top product.
The event celebrates the innovative products developed within the past 12 months and provides a platform for entrepreneurs and inventors to receive free advice, major product promotion and podium time in front of hundreds of tech leaders and audience members.
In 2021, the livestream reached a global audience of more than 5,500 viewers, the Tech Alliance said in a press release.
Other finalists included Geophysical Survey Systems, Corflex, Driver Technologies and Skyhawk.
The event was livestreamed from Studio Lab in Derry.
“Our Product of the Year judges had their work cut out for them this year. We were blown away by the quality of our applicants,” said Julie Demers, executive director of the New Hampshire Tech Alliance, in a statement.
The Product of the Year award is one of the alliance's signature events, said Gary Loper, the group's chairman.
“Growing the tech industry here in New Hampshire, that’s our focus," Sloper said. "There’s no limit to what problems technology and innovation can solve here in New Hampshire.”
The other finalists:
• The Solar OA Knee Brace from Corflex is a state-of-the-art solution to the growing demand for custom orthotics, specifically for osteoarthritis, that achieves an individualized fit by custom molding and modifying the brace in a single visit. The flexible silicone thigh and calf cuffs form to the shape of the patient’s leg and are molded with a one-time 90 second UV light bath. Once cured, the cuffs take on the shape of the leg, eliminating migration and providing a comfortable fit.
• DriverCloud is a platform that enables drivers to control and share trip videos, maps and associated data with interested parties such as employers, insurers and family members.
• PaveScan Mix Design Module allows paving contractors to have process control for high quality paving, which research has shown can double the life of new roads.
• The Skyhawk Hub, Sensor and Minisensor are a series of cellular-based, battery-operated remote monitoring sensors designed to provide businesses with more utility and deployment capabilities.
Mikros Technologies and the other four finalists will be featured in NH Innovators, a premium edition magazine the Union Leader will publish on Oct. 28.