New Hampshire Electric Cooperative’s (NHEC) board of directors approved a 26% mid-season reduction to its members’ electricity supply rate.
The rate reduction applies to the co-op power portion of members’ bills, and will result in an overall bill decrease of over $11, for the average residential member using 500 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per month, the Plymouth-based utility announced in a post on its website. The co-op serves 84,000 members in 115 communities.
The co-op typically adjusts its power rate in November and May. The rate reflects the cost it pays to purchase electricity from the market on behalf of its members, NHEC said. The price pays for this power is directly passed along to members who do not buy their electricity from a competitive supplier. Since the utility set the power rate in November, the market cost of electricity has plummeted, which the utility attributed to a mild winter.
The co-op power rate will drop from 8.8 cents per kWh to 6.6 center per kWh. Members will see the rate reduction starting in their March bills.
“I am pleased that we were able to move quickly to reduce our rates and pass along the benefit of the low market prices to our members,” said Steve Camerino, president and CEO of NHEC, in a statement. “NHEC is a nonprofit cooperative and we operate at cost, so our rates reflect the expenses we incur to serve our members."