A man searches for victims while climbing past the collapsed roof of the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in the aftermath of a tornado in Mayfield, Ky., on Monday. Picture taken with a drone.
The owners of Alene Candles are donating $25,000 to support the employees and family members of Mayfield Consumer Products impacted by Friday's tornado.
In addition to the donations from the ownership, the company is matching donations from Alene employees at its Milford, N.H., and New Albany, Ohio, manufacturing plants. Alene is also calling on fellow businesses and residents of New Hampshire and Ohio to lend their support to tornado victims.
MCP owners have set up a donation page at www.mcpkentucky.com, where 100% of donations will be given to victim relief.
Up to 70 people at the factory had been believed dead, but that number could be revised down to 16 or fewer, a company spokesman said Monday, Reuters reported.
“This is an unspeakable tragedy and we are devastated for the people of Mayfield and our friends at Mayfield Consumer Products,” said Rod Harl, owner, president and CEO of Alene Candles, in a statement. “The community of candlemakers is a small, tight-knit group. It’s important that our company, employees and community show support for MCP and the town of Mayfield during this difficult time.”
Alene has more than 450 full-time employees at its facilities in New Hampshire and Ohio. The number grows to nearly 1,500 during the holiday season, the company said.