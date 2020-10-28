Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
With candle purchases on the rise during the global pandemic, Alene Candles opened its second facility in New Albany, Ohio, this week.
“We needed additional space to complement our operations there for warehouse and development for manufacturing technologies,” said Rod Harl, president and CEO of Alene Candles, which is headquartered in Milford.
Three environmentalist groups have filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over its environmental analysis of the planned New England Clean Energy Connect hydroelectric corridor, which the groups oppose.