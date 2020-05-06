Unsure whether he would be able to open the Milford Drive-In this season, a giddy Barry Scharmett is now busy getting ready for opening weekend on May 15.
Scharmett worked tirelessly behind the scenes with his state representative and the governor’s coronavirus re-opening task force to ensure that drive-in movie theaters could reopen this month.
“I am ecstatic. I am absolutely ecstatic with what is taking place,” he said this week about the governor’s approval. “I am here now working on setting things up. Trust me, the changes are big, they are huge, but you have to go with the flow.”
The drive-in experience will not be the same, according to Scharmett, who said many steps are being taken to ensure that moviegoers and workers will be safe this summer at the drive-in.
The number of vehicles being permitted into the Milford Drive-In will be cut in half, he said. In the past, two vehicles were parked between every pole on the lot, according to Scharmett, who said now there will be one vehicle per pole.
“Every business is really working together to try and figure this out,” he said. “What we want people to do is that if they exit their vehicle, we want a face covering on. I don’t need anybody sick.”
All employees will be wearing masks and gloves, added Scharmett, co-owner of the drive-in.
The concession stand will be open, however customers will not be permitted inside of the concession area as they have been in the past. Instead, walk-up windows will be utilized for ordering and picking up food.
Social distancing will be required while customers wait in the window lines, he explained.
“It will be different, but at least I hopefully can give some people some sort of relief that gets them out of the house -- something other than a visit to the grocery store,” said Scharmett.
The Milford Drive-In, a family business that has been in operation since 1957, will be open May 15, 16 and 17 for opening weekend. The movies being aired at that time will be announced on Tuesday.
Despite the 50 percent capacity, Scharmett said he is thrilled to be able to open the gates and welcome families back to the drive-in. He expects to be open seven days a week after Memorial Day.
Other initiatives are taking place at the drive-in to help bring smiles to families attending a movie, he added. Scharmett’s son, Brett, is collecting photographs of graduating seniors to air on the big screen as a tribute to the Class of 2020.
In addition, the drive-in is collaborating with Milford High School about the possibility of hosting its graduation ceremony at the movie complex at 531 Elm St. Those details, however, have not been finalized.