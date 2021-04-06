More than 3.1 million Americans ages 55 or older plan to apply for Social Security benefits earlier than they once thought because of the pandemic, according to the Census Bureau.
That's offset by 1.4 million people in the same age group who anticipate working longer due to the impact of COVID-19, according to the bureau's latest Household Pulse survey conducted between March 3-15.
Many have shifted to working from home over the last year. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, just 20% of all employed people whose jobs could be done remotely actually operated from home all or most of the time. That number has skyrocketed to 71% and 54% of people with jobs that could be done re…