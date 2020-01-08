NASHUA -- Millyard Bank opened for business in late December at 57 Northeastern Blvd. in Nashua. The community bank is led by longtime banking executive and Nashua native G. Frank Teas.
In addition to Millyard Bank’s retail office and operations space, the bank features a 500-square-foot conference room dedicated for public use. “The Boiler Room” will be used for educational opportunities for the community, the bank said in a release Wednesday.
“We recognized the need to establish a locally owned and managed community bank to serve the needs of business owners, professionals and individuals in Southern New Hampshire,” said Teas, president and CEO, in a statement. “We have assembled an outstanding team of banking professionals who are dedicated to providing personalized service; common sense, local, decision-making; and cutting-edge banking technology to our customers."
Millyard Bank, which opened Dec. 23, and is one of only five banks to open in the United States in 2019, according to the release. The bank plans to hold a grand opening event later this month.
CBTBE Corp., the seed-company formed in May 2018 by a group of Nashua-area business leaders to shepherd the bank’s development, received subscriptions from more than 200 subscribers through a private offering totaling in excess of $20 million. The bank received conditional approvals from both the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the state of New Hampshire during the third quarter of 2019.
For information, visit millyardbank.com.
