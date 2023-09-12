Jeremy Hitchcock
Buy Now

Minim CEO Jeremy Hitchcock is cutting the workforce from 41 to nine.

 file

A Manchester-based Wi-Fi security company founded by Dyn’s Jeremy Hitchcock reduced its workforce by approximately 78% earlier this month and could file for bankruptcy as it struggles to make a profit.

The number of full-time workers at Minim went from 41 to nine, many of whom worked remotely, according to a Sept. 7 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The reduction was designed to “reduce costs and extend the company’s cash,” the filing reads.