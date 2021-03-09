MANCHESTER — Minim, an internet security company that produces artificial intelligence-enabled software platforms and hardware under the Motorola brand, reported a record net revenue of $13.7 million in the fourth quarter of last year.

This marks the first earnings report after the merger of Manchester-based Minim and Boston-based Zoom Telephonics, which was completed on Dec. 4.

Minim logo
