MANCHESTER — Minim, an internet security company that produces artificial intelligence-enabled software platforms and hardware under the Motorola brand, reported a record net revenue of $13.7 million in the fourth quarter of last year.
This marks the first earnings report after the merger of Manchester-based Minim and Boston-based Zoom Telephonics, which was completed on Dec. 4.
MANCHESTER — Minim, an internet security company that produces artificial intelligence-enabled software platforms and hardware under the Motorola brand, reported a record net revenue of $13.7 million in the fourth quarter of last year.
VIENNA - A U.N. scientific panel on Tuesday confirmed a previous finding that radiation from the 2011 Fukushima disaster in Japan was unlikely to raise cancer rates discernibly, and said a jump in thyroid cancer in children was due to "ultrasensitive" screening methods.