Minim, a Manchester-based Wi-Fi security company co-founded by former Dyn CEO Jeremy Hitchcock, has a new leader.
Mehul Patel has been named chief executive officer after Gray Chynoweth left to pursue a career as a U.S. Navy reservist, according to a news release. Chynoweth will help in the transition.
Chynoweth’s departure comes as Nicole Hayward Zheng announced she would leave her role as president and chief marketing officer on Aug. 26.
Patel, who previously served as chief financial officer, will also join the board of directors, of which Hitchcock is chairman.
Hitchcock said Chynoweth contributed to the company’s market positions, new products and resulting top line growth. In 2020, Minim merged with Boston-based Zoom Telephonics, which makes cable modems and other internet access products under the Motorola brand. The company now develops software and hardware.
Mehul has proven “to be an exceptional leader who has hit the ground running” since joining Minim in March, Hitchcock said in a statement.
Patel said he sees “tremendous opportunity” for the company’s innovative Wi-Fi products.
He previously worked as vice president of supply chain finance for Verifone, a financial technology company, and before that he worked for the telecom consumer premise equipment business unit at Motorola.
Dustin Tacker has been named chief financial officer to replace Patel. Minim also plans to hire a vice president of operations after John Lauten left his role as chief operating officer.
Minim was founded in 2017. The idea came about after a botnet attack that impacted Dyn’s internet in 2016. Dyn was sold to Oracle in late 2016 for a reported $600 million.
Last year, the company officially started trading on the Nasdaq under the same symbol “MINM.” The company will host its second quarter earnings conference call on Thursday.