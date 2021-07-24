THE OWNERS of land once home to the Concord Drive-in along the Merrimack River — which is now mostly forested — hope to build five apartment buildings for a total of 266 units as part of a mixed-use development.
The project off Exit 13 of Interstate 93 is among several proposed along the Merrimack River, including a massive distribution center in Hudson and 160 apartments in Manchester. Several conservation groups are keeping a close eye on the projects and their impacts on New England’s second-largest river.
Ari Pollack, an attorney for ROI Irrevocable Trust, said the plans have been in the works for several years and in 2019 required rezoning and changes to the city’s ordinance in regard to flood plains.
The river is expected to be a draw for those renting apartments. A planned supermarket is another perk.
“We are excited about it,” Pollack said. “Concord has had a real focus on development of multifamily and workforce housing in recent years, and I think this particular project hits that sweet spot.”
As part of the project, the company must seek a map revision from the Federal Emergency Management Agency prior to approval, according to Heather Shank, city planner. The map revision allows FEMA to weigh in on whether the proposed development meets minimum National Flood Insurance Program standards, according to the agency’s website.
The plan would likely include bringing in fill to raise areas of the site to remove from the 100-year flood plain, according to information submitted to the planning board.
“The development area would need to be elevated out of the flood plain,” Pollack said.
The project will also require a Shoreland Permit from the state Department of Environmental Services.
During an initial review, city officials encouraged the use of parking garages to reduce the amount of impervious surfaces on the land. The plan calls for 164 more parking spaces than required by the ordinance, according to the plans.
“Water quality is degraded as impervious cover increases,” the review reads.
The developers are encouraged to pay close attention to stormwater management, given a high groundwater table, limited infiltration capacity and proximity to the river.
Last week, the Concord Planning Board approved a comprehensive development plan (a master plan). The project still requires a planning board site plan review that considers engineering, drainage, landscaping and lighting, among other things. A traffic study is being prepared, Shank said.
The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests has highlighted the risk of development in its documentary, “The Merrimack: River at Risk.”
The need for affordable housing has placed pressure on some of the state’s forests in the Merrimack River’s watershed, said Jack Savage, president.
“There are ways to have developments bring more housing and adequately protect the resource,” he said.
Higher-density apartment buildings can be a way to protect more land along the river, Savage said.
“I am less concerned about stopping development than I am about proactively protecting the most important forest land along the rivers and streams that make up the watershed,” he said.
The project includes the redevelopment of a strip center, commercial building and several structures along Manchester Street (Route 3), according to the plans. In all, the property combines seven parcels, including a large swath of undeveloped land off Black Hill Road.
The former drive-in, which opened in the 1950s and closed in the 1980s, now has unauthorized homeless camps scattered across the property.
Phase 1 of the project will consist of apartments, a gas station and car wash. Future phases will include a supermarket, medical office, restaurant, bank and an assisted and independent living facility with a total of 264 units.
The apartments will be in three- and four-story buildings.
I-293 waterfront
In Manchester, Brady Sullivan Properties plans to build an apartment building with 160 units on a 4.5-acre vacant lot on Dunbar Street along the Merrimack River, but because of the distance didn’t require any special permits or review. The project was approved in January 2020.
The property has great access off Interstate 293 and will offer views of the river, said Arthur Sullivan, co-owner.
“It is a great environment to live in next to the water,” he said. “Everybody loves water.”
Distribution center
In May, the Hudson Planning Board approved the Hudson Logistic Center. The 2.6-million-square-foot, three-building warehouse and distribution campus will be on about 400 acres of Green Meadow golf course land. The property is along the Merrimack River.
Two of the buildings will be used as distribution centers for Amazon.
The developers say the buildings will be less intrusive than residential use.
More than 230 of the site’s 374 acres will be preserved as green space, according to plans.
Residents opposed to the project have appealed the decision.
Attorney Amy Manzelli was hired to represent more than 50 Save Hudson NH members who worry about traffic congestion, overcrowding the land, decreasing property value and harm to natural resources.
River resources
The plans for the Concord project call for a connection to the Greenway Trail, which will allow residents to walk or bike along the Merrimack River.
The greenway will eventually be part of a regional network. “The river is a public amenity,” Shank said.
Savage said promoting walking and biking will help the overall environment by creating less pollution on roadways which can flow into the river after storms.
Sullivan said construction costs have delayed the start of construction of the new apartment building on Dunbar Street in Manchester.
“The main driving cost is steel,” he said.
Future plans could include improved access to the river or even a boat launch.
“If there is an opportunity, I’m pretty sure we’ll incorporate that,” Sullivan said.