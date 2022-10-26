Syringes with needles are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration

Moderna is close to clinching a deal with the U.S. Department of Defense to develop messenger RNA vaccines targeting a range of biological threats such as Ebola virus.

The contract will see Moderna work with researchers from the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston to build on the company's mRNA technology that was used to rapidly make COVID-19 vaccines, according to people familiar with the situation who were not authorized to speak on the deal because it has not yet been finalized. Ebola has returned to the fore as a vaccine-resistant strain of the deadly virus spawned an outbreak in Uganda that began in September.

