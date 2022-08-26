People receive COVID-19 vaccines in Chicago

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine sits on the table at Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago on Feb. 13, 2021.

 REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski//File Photo

Moderna sued Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech on Friday for patent infringement in the development of the first COVID-19 vaccine approved in the United States, alleging they copied technology that Moderna developed years before the pandemic.

The lawsuit, which seeks undetermined monetary damages, was filed in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts. The suit also would be filed also in the Regional Court of Duesseldorf in Germany, Moderna said in a news release.