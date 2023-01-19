CONCORD — A massive fraud allegedly masterminded by cryptocurrency magnate Sam Brickman-Fried is a “call to action” for New Hampshire policymakers to update rules and laws covering the use of bitcoin and its alternatives, according to a new report.

In a 67-page report released Thursday, a 12-member commission appointed by Gov. Chris Sununu spelled out 12 specific steps that legislators and state agency heads should take to make New Hampshire more attractive for cryptocurrency investments while simultaneously doing a better job of protecting the public.