THERE IS still time this year to consider one opportunity to make a financial move: converting your traditional IRA to a Roth IRA. This refers to the process of taking funds in your traditional IRA, paying the tax on it, and moving the funds to a Roth IRA.

You can choose to convert your entire traditional IRA account or just a portion of it.

Marc A. Hebert, MS, CFP, is a senior member and president of the wealth management and financial planning firm The Harbor Group of Bedford.

