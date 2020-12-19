RETIREMENT is a great milestone to achieve in life. It could mean more time to spend with family and friends or the flexibility to do work that you love. But retirement also comes with uncertainty and requires careful planning. One of the areas that is most difficult to figure out for those approaching retirement involves income needs. The following are a handful of frequently asked questions by near-retirees to help you determine how to support your retirement.
When is an appropriate time to begin taking income from my retirement assets? The answer here depends on your timeline for retirement and when you anticipate needing supplemental income from your savings. If you retire before being eligible for Social Security, you may need to tap your retirement funds until you begin Social Security benefits. You may want to delay Social Security benefits past your full retirement age, however, in order to earn 8% annual increases on your benefits.
