Marc A. Hebert's Money Sense column sig

THIS YEAR’S tax season is a little different. The federal tax filing deadline has been extended to May 17. For some taxpayers, the return may show that you owe money. What happens if you don’t have the funds to pay?

The first thing to do is not to panic. You can’t ignore the situation, but there’s no need to panic. Ignoring the situation may add interest and penalties to the amount due. Ignore it long enough and the IRS might take a bit of your paycheck to cover the bill.

Marc A. Hebert, MS, CFP, is a senior member and president of the wealth management and financial planning firm The Harbor Group of Bedford. Email questions to Marc at mhebert@harborgroup.com. Your question and his response might appear in a future column.

Saturday, April 24, 2021
Saturday, April 17, 2021
Saturday, April 10, 2021
Saturday, April 03, 2021