LOSING the ability to make your own health care decisions could happen to you. Whether it is by becoming ill or having an accident, there is a chance you may not be able to decide your course of medical care for yourself.
Without any directions, medical providers will generally try to keep you alive. This may not be what you want. In order to have your wishes for care known, you need to consider having an advance medical directive. It is a critical part of the planning process and one that applies to the young as well as the old.
Marc A. Hebert, MS, CFP, is a senior member and president of the wealth management and financial planning firm The Harbor Group of Bedford. Email questions to Marc at mhebert@harborgroup.com. Your question and his response might appear in a future column.
