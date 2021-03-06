It’s a new year, so that means we have new annual limits in our tax code. These limits are especially important to keep an eye on for retirement and tax planning, as quite a few of the annual limits adjust for inflation or have cost of living increases. To help you plan your year, let’s take a look at some of these for 2021.
The first limit we will look at doesn’t change! This is the amount allowed as a contribution to an employer-sponsored retirement plan. These include 401(k), 403(b), and most 457 plans. For 2021, you will be able to defer your salary up to $19,500. Employees age 50 and older are still allowed an additional contribution; for 2021, this amount is $6,500, which could bring your total allowable contribution to $26,000.
Marc A. Hebert, MS, CFP, is a senior member and president of the wealth management and financial planning firm The Harbor Group of Bedford. Email questions to Marc at mhebert@harborgroup.com. Your question and his response might appear in a future column.
