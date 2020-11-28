Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
IF THIS is your year to turn age 62, it is also your year to consider collecting Social Security benefits. Age 62 is the earliest you can receive retirement benefits. But the real question is: Should you start doing so?
Social Security benefits are based on a formula that accounts for the number of years you have worked and the amount you earned each year to arrive at a benefit. Your 35 highest years of earnings are considered. Given this, working longer may give you the chance to substitute a year of higher earnings for a year of lower earnings. This could translate into a higher benefit.
