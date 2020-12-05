Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
PERHAPS your hours are reduced at work, you just got divorced, or perhaps you lost your job, and the result is less money to pay your bills. It happens. Unemployment compensation, government assistance or insurance may be there to help. In these situations, the actions you take now can impact your financial future and how serious your financial problems may become.
Increase your income, decrease your expenses: This may seem the most obvious solution. If possible, you might want to increase your hours, get a better paying job, or find a second job. Another option is selling assets or property that you no longer use.
Marc A. Hebert, MS, CFP, is a senior member and president of the wealth management and financial planning firm The Harbor Group of Bedford. Email questions to Marc at mhebert@harborgroup.com. Your question and his response might appear in a future column.
