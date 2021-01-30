ARE YOU stressed about your retirement savings? Don’t feel alone. According to the Employee Benefit Research Institute, 61% of U.S. workers during 2020 felt the same way. The year 2020 continually tested confidence in retirement plans and investment choices. To make 2021 a different year, consider these tips to help you get a fresh start.
Start the process by reviewing your goals. You might have had a savings target based on certain assumptions about how you thought your life was going to go. These assumptions may have changed. For example, you may have gotten married, added a family member, changed jobs, or moved. As goals and circumstances change, the amount you need to save to meet them may change as well.
Marc A. Hebert, MS, CFP, is a senior member and president of the wealth management and financial planning firm The Harbor Group of Bedford. Email questions to Marc at mhebert@harborgroup.com. Your question and his response might appear in a future column.
ARE YOU stressed about your retirement savings? Don’t feel alone. According to the Employee Benefit Research Institute, 61% of U.S. workers during 2020 felt the same way. The year 2020 continually tested confidence in retirement plans and investment choices. To make 2021 a different year, co…
USUALLY when asked to be the executor of a family member’s estate, the person feels honored and trusted. It’s a big responsibility since the executor will be tasked with carrying out a loved one’s final wishes.