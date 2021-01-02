Marc A. Hebert's Money Sense column sig

USUALLY when asked to be the executor of a family member’s estate, the person feels honored and trusted. It’s a big responsibility since the executor will be tasked with carrying out a loved one’s final wishes.

If you are asked to be an executor, it is a good idea to know some of the duties it entails before taking on the task. By definition, an executor is the person named to distribute a deceased person’s property that passes under his or her will. Another main function of an executor is to arrange for the payment of debts and expenses.

