Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
With low interest rates, now is a good time to review whether you should pay your mortgage down or continue to make your regular payments. So is allocating money toward the mortgage or investing the funds in the market the better decision?
Each of these choices has advantages and disadvantages associated with it. One big advantage of paying off your mortgage is emotional. It might feel good to own your own home outright.
Marc A. Hebert, MS, CFP, is a senior member and president of the wealth management and financial planning firm The Harbor Group of Bedford. Email questions to Marc at mhebert@harborgroup.com. Your question and his response might appear in a future column.
With low interest rates, now is a good time to review whether you should pay your mortgage down or continue to make your regular payments. So is allocating money toward the mortgage or investing the funds in the market the better decision?