YOU MAY have a term life insurance policy that you purchased in order to cover you for a specific period of time. This is where the label term insurance comes from since such a policy lasts for a certain term in your life.

If you continue to pay the premiums, the face amount (also called the death benefit) of the policy is paid to your beneficiaries if you pass away during this time period. Once the term ends, the coverage from this type of policy ends. There is no accumulation of cash value within the policy, and nothing is paid to you when the term of the policy expires.

Marc A. Hebert, MS, CFP, is a senior member and president of the wealth management and financial planning firm The Harbor Group of Bedford. Email questions to Marc at mhebert@harborgroup.com. Your question and his response might appear in a future column.

