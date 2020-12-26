Becoming a parent can be one of the most exciting occasions a person can experience. The feeling is both wonderful but also a little scary. It’s a long road from infancy to adulthood. Raising a child involves navigating many financial challenges along the way.
How expensive is it to raise a child? An annual report from 2015 called Expenditures on Children by Families provided one possible answer. It estimated that raising one child in a two-parent family would cost between $174,690 and $372,210 in total over the child’s life until their 18th birthday. The variance in the range depends on the family’s household income.
