THE YEAR 2020 saw a greater number of young adults living at home with their parents. In fact, the numbers were greater than the previous record set after the end of the Great Depression in 1940. In July of 2020, 52% of young adults across the country were living at home. At the end of the Great Depression, this figure was 48%.
One reason for the increase was, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic. Other factors include the corresponding economic downturn, lack of housing, and high levels of student debt.
Marc A. Hebert, MS, CFP, is a senior member and president of the wealth management and financial planning firm The Harbor Group of Bedford. Email questions to Marc at mhebert@harborgroup.com. Your question and his response might appear in a future column.
THE YEAR 2020 saw a greater number of young adults living at home with their parents. In fact, the numbers were greater than the previous record set after the end of the Great Depression in 1940. In July of 2020, 52% of young adults across the country were living at home. At the end of the G…
WHETHER your home was damaged by a major storm or whether it has been spared, it is important to know what to do and what to expect when you file a claim for losses under a homeowner’s insurance policy.
IF YOU’RE a parent, you have done so much for your children from the day they were born. If your children have already graduated from school, perhaps they are on their own at this point. But are they truly independent? Everyone needs help sometimes and that includes adult children. If provid…