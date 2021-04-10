Marc A. Hebert's Money Sense column sig

THE YEAR 2020 saw a greater number of young adults living at home with their parents. In fact, the numbers were greater than the previous record set after the end of the Great Depression in 1940. In July of 2020, 52% of young adults across the country were living at home. At the end of the Great Depression, this figure was 48%.

One reason for the increase was, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic. Other factors include the corresponding economic downturn, lack of housing, and high levels of student debt.

