WHETHER your home was damaged by a major storm or whether it has been spared, it is important to know what to do and what to expect when you file a claim for losses under a homeowner’s insurance policy.
Assuming you have homeowner’s insurance, now is the time to ensure you will be properly compensated in the event of a loss. If you’ve been paying premiums for years in preparation for a disaster, you will want to know what info you need to return your family’s life back to normal in the event of adversity. You could save valuable time and potential headaches by considering the following suggestions:
Marc A. Hebert, MS, CFP, is a senior member and president of the wealth management and financial planning firm The Harbor Group of Bedford. Email questions to Marc at mhebert@harborgroup.com. Your question and his response might appear in a future column.
WHETHER your home was damaged by a major storm or whether it has been spared, it is important to know what to do and what to expect when you file a claim for losses under a homeowner’s insurance policy.
IF YOU’RE a parent, you have done so much for your children from the day they were born. If your children have already graduated from school, perhaps they are on their own at this point. But are they truly independent? Everyone needs help sometimes and that includes adult children. If provid…
It’s a new year, so that means we have new annual limits in our tax code. These limits are especially important to keep an eye on for retirement and tax planning, as quite a few of the annual limits adjust for inflation or have cost of living increases. To help you plan your year, let’s take…