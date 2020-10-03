Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
WE ALL KNOW we should read our homeowner’s insurance policy. But who really wants to? The language, exclusions, conditions and so on are enough to get one’s head spinning. There are, however, some common features that most policies will have. Once you understand these keys, your policy may become more comprehensible.
On a basic level, your homeowner’s insurance policy helps protect you from certain property and liability risks. It covers your home and other structures on your property, such as sheds or detached garages. Your personal possessions are also included, although some may need to be separately scheduled. If someone suffers an injury on your property and you’re at fault, your homeowner’s policy may also cover the expenses.
Marc A. Hebert, MS, CFP, is a senior member and president of the wealth management and financial planning firm The Harbor Group of Bedford. Email questions to Marc at mhebert@harborgroup.com. Your question and his response might appear in a future column.
WE ALL KNOW we should read our homeowner’s insurance policy. But who really wants to? The language, exclusions, conditions and so on are enough to get one’s head spinning. There are, however, some common features that most policies will have. Once you understand these keys, your policy may b…
With low interest rates, now is a good time to review whether you should pay your mortgage down or continue to make your regular payments. So is allocating money toward the mortgage or investing the funds in the market the better decision?