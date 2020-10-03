Marc A. Hebert's Money Sense column sig

WE ALL KNOW we should read our homeowner’s insurance policy. But who really wants to? The language, exclusions, conditions and so on are enough to get one’s head spinning. There are, however, some common features that most policies will have. Once you understand these keys, your policy may become more comprehensible.

On a basic level, your homeowner’s insurance policy helps protect you from certain property and liability risks. It covers your home and other structures on your property, such as sheds or detached garages. Your personal possessions are also included, although some may need to be separately scheduled. If someone suffers an injury on your property and you’re at fault, your homeowner’s policy may also cover the expenses.

Marc A. Hebert, MS, CFP, is a senior member and president of the wealth management and financial planning firm The Harbor Group of Bedford. Email questions to Marc at mhebert@harborgroup.com. Your question and his response might appear in a future column.

