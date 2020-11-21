Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
THE YEAR 2020 will be noted as a unique one, and this is no less true with the investment markets. Though a periodic review of your investments is important regardless of the market’s doings, the COVID-19 pandemic is an impetus to review your investment goals. Here are some tasks to get you started.
At the top of the list is to examine your investment portfolio. You will want to look for anything that needs changing and review your overall strategy. Some of this may be based on your investment performance. Do you have a benchmark with which you are tracking the performance of your assets? Did the investment perform as you expected? If it didn’t, why not?
Marc A. Hebert, MS, CFP, is a senior member and president of the wealth management and financial planning firm The Harbor Group of Bedford. Email questions to Marc at mhebert@harborgroup.com. Your question and his response might appear in a future column.
THE YEAR 2020 will be noted as a unique one, and this is no less true with the investment markets. Though a periodic review of your investments is important regardless of the market’s doings, the COVID-19 pandemic is an impetus to review your investment goals. Here are some tasks to get you …