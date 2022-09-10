Marc A. Hebert's Money Sense column sig

Perhaps you have been watching your portfolio value drop in value due to the markets and feel unsettled. If this could be you, there might be an opportunity to make lemonade out of lemons. One strategy you could explore is doing a Roth conversion. This refers to moving assets from a traditional IRA to a Roth IRA.

The conversion generates tax on the amount converted. Now could be a good time to do a conversion because you may be paying tax on a lower asset value due to investment losses in the IRA. If certain parameters are adhered to, any money moved to the Roth IRA generates no future tax liabilities. All the growth in the Roth is potentially tax-free when withdrawn.

Marc A. Hebert, MS, CFP, is a senior member of the wealth management and financial planning firm The Harbor Group of Bedford. Email questions to Marc at mhebert@harborgroup.com. Your question and his response might appear in a future column.