MAYBE YOU RECEIVED a nice monetary gift and you don’t know what to do with the money. We are glad you are being careful about using it and would suggest the following considerations for your new funds.

Prioritize your long- and short-term goals. Goals should be realistic and specific. Your goals are the guidelines for what to do with the money. For example, if you would like to purchase a house in the near future, the money might represent a down payment. Money to be used in the short term should be held in more conservative investments than money needed further down the road.

Marc A. Hebert, MS, CFP, is a senior member of the wealth management and financial planning firm The Harbor Group of Bedford. Email questions to Marc at mhebert@harborgroup.com. Your question and his response might appear in a future column.