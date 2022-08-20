YOU MAY have heard the term establishing a credit history. But what exactly does this mean? What is credit? Credit usually refers to the ability of a consumer to obtain goods or services before payment based on the trust that payment will be made in the future.

People seek credit for various reasons. Perhaps you are moving into your first apartment and need furniture. Perhaps you have an unexpected expense, such as your car engine dying (by the way, this is also the reason to have an emergency reserve).

Marc A. Hebert, MS, CFP, is a senior member of the wealth management and financial planning firm The Harbor Group of Bedford. Email questions to Marc at mhebert@harborgroup.com. Your question and his response might appear in a future column.